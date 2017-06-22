Ridgefield Realtor Arrested, Charged With Larceny

Ridgefield Realtor Barbara Morris was arrest June 15 for attempting to commit first-degree larceny.

The Wilton Bulletin reported the 66-year-old agent attempted to auction $405,000 worth of furniture, jewelry, art and other items she allegedly stole from 239 Olmstead Hill Road in Wilton. The home is involved in a drawn-out foreclosure that she was hired to oversee.

According to Morris’ website, the William Raveis agent has been selling real estate for 35 years and won the Chairman’s Elite Club award, and numerous other awards, for each of the last 10 years.

Morris was released on $75,000 bail shortly after her arrest and is scheduled to be back in court on June 26.

