Pediatric Services Of America Re-Ups Plainville Lease

A Georgia-based pediatric provider recently renewed its lease for 5,000 square feet in Plainville.

Pediatric Services of America will use the location at 146 New Britain Ave. for office space.

Amodio & Co. Real Estate exclusively represented the property and completed a full occupancy lease-up, signing NIKTOR IT and True Benefits.

Eric Amodio of Amodio & Co. represented both landlord and tenant on all three lease transactions.

