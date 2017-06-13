Down Payment Programs Decline, Millennials Need A Decade To Save

The number of total programs decreased to 2,454 in the first quarter of 2017, down nine programs from the previous quarter, according to the First Quarter 2017 Homeownership Program Index report from Down Payment Resource (DPR).

Approximately 87 percent of programs currently have funds available for eligible homebuyers, unchanged from the previous quarter, the report said.

DPR also reported that 63 percent of homeownership programs have a first-time homebuyer requirement. This is defined by HUD as someone who has not owned a home in three years.

Five percent of programs are available for community service workers, including educators, police officers, firefighters and health care workers. Another 5.5 percent of programs have benefits for veterans, members of the military and surviving spouses. These programs can also be layered with zero down payment VA loans.

Millennials Need A Decade For A Down Payment

A survey by Rentonomics found that based on their current rate of monthly savings, Millennials in many of the nation’s large metros will need at least a decade to save enough money for a 20 percent down payment on a condominium. Millennials in San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Austin and San Jose each face a wait of at least 19 years. A Millennial in San Jose, the metro with the longest wait time of almost 24 years, wouldn’t be able to afford a 20 percent down payment on a condo until the year 2041. Millennials in Kansas City need the least time to save for a down payment: five and a half years.

Millennials in over half of the metros in the study will need at least a decade to save for a down payment, and in some of the costliest West Coast cities, they will need nearly two decades or more. Even assuming a 10 percent down payment, only 15 percent of Millennials aged 25 to 34 will save enough for a 10 percent down payment within the next year, and nearly two-thirds of respondents will need more than five years of saving at their current rates to amass that amount.

Tags: condos, down payment, millennials