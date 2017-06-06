Orange Retail/Industrial Property Fetches $1.5M

An affiliate of Cherry Hill Construction recently purchased a retail/industrial property in Orange.

Delaware-based Adal Enterprises LLC sold the site on 5.4 acres at 206A Boston Post Road for $1.5 million. The location was most recently the home of Earth Materials, a nursery, landscaping and masonry center that sold yard and outdoor building products to the public. The property contains a 7,000-square-foot industrial building with a retail showroom and outdoor display areas, along with a 1,596-square-foot high-bay material barn. The new owner plans to continue with a similar and expanded version of the same business.

Alan M. Fischer, of Fischer Commercial Real Estate Inc., represented the buyer and the seller in the transaction.

