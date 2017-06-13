NYC Investor Scoops Up Newtown Property With Acquisition Financing

Eastern Union Funding recently arranged a $1.91 million acquisition loan for a property in Newtown.

The 15,617-square-foot, 2-story office building is situated on two acres. The building at 14 Commerce Road was purchased by a New York City-based investor for $2.55 million via auction through online real estate marketplace Ten-X. The acquisition was a 1031 exchange transaction. The property is fully-occupied with tenants TR Paul and Ogilvy Pharmaceuticals.

The loan was provided by Lakeland Bank.

Bryan Atherton of Northeast Investment Realty represented the seller, 14 Commerce Road LLC.

