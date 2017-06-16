New Report Shows Job Growth, Unchanged Unemployment Rate

A new report shows Connecticut’s unemployment rate remains unchanged since April, despite the state experiencing a net increase of 6,700 jobs.

Andy Condon, director of the Office of Research at Connecticut’s Department of Labor, says job growth through May “is far ahead of last year’s pace.” He says unemployment data also indicate “workers are entering or rejoining the labor force and most are finding employment.”

However, the labor department revised the number of job losses in April, expanding it from 1,500 to 3,100.

Thursday’s report shows Connecticut’s jobless rate is 4.9 percent, four-tenths of a percent lower than it was a year ago.

Peter Gioia, the Connecticut Business and Industry Association’s economist, says May’s job figures are good news, but Connecticut’s unemployment rate remains the highest in New England.

