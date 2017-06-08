New Construction In Naugatuck For Tractor Supply Co.

New England Retail Properties Inc. recently broke ground on what will be a tractor supply store in Naugatuck.

The 4.2 acre site at 1160 New Haven Road will be home to a new 19,097-square-foot Tractor Supply Co. retail store. Tractor Supply has over 1,600 stores in 49 states and caters to the needs of recreational farms, ranchers, tradespeople and rural small businesses. The store is slated to open in August.

The property has been purchased by Naugy Doggy Development LLC, an affiliate of New England Retail Properties Inc. Holyoke, Massachusetts-based Peoples Bank provided project financing.