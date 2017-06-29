Mortgage Applications Down 6.2 Percent

Mortgage applications decreased 6.2 percent last week from the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending June 23, 2017. The Refinance Index decreased 9 percent from the previous week.

The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 45.6 percent of total applications from 46.6 percent the previous week. The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity decreased to 7.0 percent of total applications.



The FHA share of total applications increased to 10.3 percent from 10.1 percent the week prior. The VA share of total applications decreased to 10.3 percent from 10.4 percent the week prior. The USDA share of total applications remained unchanged at 0.7 percent from the week prior.



The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($424,100 or less) remained unchanged at 4.13 percent, with points decreasing to 0.32 from 0.34 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate remained unchanged from last week.



The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $424,100) increased to 4.09 percent from 4.08 percent, with points decreasing to 0.20 from 0.30 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.



The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 4.02 percent from 4.04 percent, with points increasing to 0.41 from 0.35 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate remained unchanged from last week.



The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 3.39 percent from 3.40 percent, with points decreasing to 0.33 from 0.38 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.



The average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs increased to 3.31 percent from 3.26 percent, with points increasing to 0.25 from 0.22 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

