TILO LLC has leased a unit at 132 Pepes Farm Road in Milford.

The tenant will use the space to store used household furniture and appliances.

The landlord is D’Amato Investments LLC. Bill Clark, senior vice president at The Geenty Group, represented the landlord. John Jaser of Milford-based West Shore Realty represented the tenant.

Tags: D’Amato Investments, TILO LLC, West Shore Realty