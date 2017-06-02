Man Involved In Extortion Scheme Sentenced To 30 Months

Howard Hammer of New Milford man has been sentenced to 30 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for his role in an extortion scheme.

In late December 2015 to early January 2016, James Broderick lent an individual approximately $1,500 with an understanding that the individual was required to pay Broderick $1,500, plus an additional $500 in interest, within four days of the initial loan. When the individual failed to pay the loan within four days, Broderick asked Hammer to assist him in collecting on the loan. Hammer then sent text messages to the victim that threatened harm to the victim if he failed to pay his debt. Hammer took screen shots of the threatening text messages and forwarded them to Broderick. He and Broderick also discussed taking the victim’s car either as payment for the debt or as punishment for failure to pay the debt.

The New Milford Police Department received a 911 call and responded to a local hotel where officers found the victim of this extortion scheme, beaten and bloodied, in a room at the hotel on Jan. 25, 2016. The victim had been stabbed eight times in back, causing internal injuries, and had suffered severe fractures to his skull and facial bones.

Hammer has been detained since his arrest on May 27, 2016. He pleaded guilty on Dec. 2 to one count of conspiracy to participate in the collection and attempted collection of an extension of credit by extortionate means. Broderick pleaded guilty to the same charge on Dec. 7, 2016. He awaits sentencing.

