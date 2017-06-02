Malloy: It’s A ‘Grave Mistake’ To Withdraw From Paris Accord

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is calling President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement “a grave mistake,” predicting future generations will pay the price.

Malloy, who is also chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, said in a statement Thursday that history will judge Trump’s Republican administration “harshly for its collective failure to address one of the most pressing global issues of our lifetime.”

Malloy says Connecticut will continue its efforts to address climate change with what he called commonsense and practical initiatives that will help grow the state’s economy. In the statement, he said it is unfortunate Connecticut will now “lack a strong partner at the federal level” after Trump’s action.

In a statement, Trump says the U.S. will begin negotiations to “re-enter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction.”

