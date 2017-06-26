Leipold Inc. Completes $8M Expansion Project In Windsor

German manufacturer Leipold Inc. recently completed a $8 million plant expansion in Windsor.

The project is designed to house an additional 20 precision CNC lathes, more than doubling its footprint and production capacity. The expansion, according to a press release, solidifies Leipold’s commitment to remain and expand its U.S. production and employment in Connecticut. The increased

manufacturing capacity secures over 40 existing U.S. manufacturing jobs and will require a minimum of 20 additional jobs over the next two years.

