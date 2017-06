Husqvarna Construction Products North America has renewed its 6,500-square-foot lease of office and warehouse space in Branford.

The Kansas-based heavy equipment company has been located in 38,564-square-foot multitenant building at 6 Sycamore Way since 2013.

Sentry Commercial represented Husqvarna Construction Products in this transaction. The landlord, Gentile Development LLC, was represented by Dow Realty.

