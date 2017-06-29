HUD Awards $12.6 Million To Protect CT Children From Home Hazards

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $3.4 million to the state, $3.4 million to the city of Hartford, $2.9 million to the town of Waterbury and $2.875 million to the city of Bridgeport yesterday. The money is to be used to protect children and families from lead-based paint and other hazards in the home.

The grant funding announced will reduce the number of children with elevated blood lead levels, and protect families living in homes with significant lead and other home health and safety hazards. HUDs lead-based paint hazard control grant programs have a history of success, filling critical needs in communities where no other resources exist to address substandard housing that threatens the health of the most vulnerable residents.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson announced the new funding yesterday during an event that featured a panel discussion about the importance of public and private partnerships to the work of healthy homes. With HUD celebrating June’s National Healthy Homes Month, Carson said he wants to make lead paint hazard removal a top priority.

“Children perform better at school and in life if they live in a healthy home,” Carson said in a statement. “A healthy start at home translates to a successful life outside of the home. HUD is committed to working with local communities to eradicate lead paint poisoning to make sure our homes are safe and ensure positive outcomes for families and their kids.”