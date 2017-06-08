House Votes To Update State Statute’s Language

The Connecticut House of Representatives recently voted to update language within state statutes to be more inclusive regarding persons with disabilities; the current language will be replaced with “person-first, respectful language,” according to a statement from Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s office.

The Department of Developmental Services pointed out several areas of state statute that use words that are out-of-date and do not promote inclusion and respect for any person who has a disability, according to Malloy.

“Connecticut has a long history of being at the forefront of issues concerning equity and respect for all of our citizens, and this legislation should be seen as a step forward and an evolution of those efforts,” Malloy said in a statement. “The language we use within the laws we create in our statute books should reflect our inclusive mindset and respectfulness for all the people of our state, no matter their ability. I want to thank the overwhelming, bipartisan group of lawmakers who agreed that the words we use matter and that these are changes we should support.”

