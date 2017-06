Belle Home Housecleaning LLC recently inked a lease for a unit in West Haven.

The tenant will occupy 768 square feet at 375 Morgan Lane. The house cleaning company will use the unit for a general office. Belle Home Housecleaning serves households in New Haven and Fairfield counties.

The landlord is Michael Musco. Bill Clark, senior vice president of The Geenty Group, was the sole agent in the transaction.

