Hearst Acquires Slew Of CT Publications

New-York based Hearst recently announced that it has acquired the Connecticut print and digital subsidiaries of 21st Century Media Newspaper LLC for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition includes three daily newspapers – New Haven Register, The Middletown Press and The Register Citizen – as well as eight weekly newspapers, niche publications and Connecticut Magazine.

The new properties have a combined weekly circulation of more than 470,000 households and a monthly digital reach of 1.4 million visitors, and will become part of Hearst Newspapers’ Connecticut Media Group.

Paul Barbetta, group publisher and president of the Hearst Connecticut Media Group, will oversee business and news operations for the acquired properties.

