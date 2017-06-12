Hartford And East Hartford Selected As An ‘Innovation Place’

The CTNext board of directors recently announced the communities of Hartford and East Hartford, led by the Hartford/East Hartford Innovation Places Planning Team, have been selected as an Innovation Place.

The Hartford/East Hartford Initiative will receive up to $2 million in Implementation Grant funds in fiscal year 2018 to begin implementing the team’s vision for making Hartford and East Hartford a hub for innovation, entrepreneurship and business growth.

The selection of The Hartford/East Hartford Initiative concludes a process that began last summer and culminated last month with a site visit and pitch.

“With a strong presence in the insurance, health care and aerospace and advanced manufacturing industries, Hartford/East Hartford is already one of the state’s – and the region’s – strongest economic center points,” Glendowlyn Thames, executive director of CTNext, said in a statement. “As a designated Innovation Place, we are excited to see the impressive leadership team bring together its existing resources and assets, many of which have been underutilized to this point, and take the Hartford/East Hartford communities to the next level.”

Innovation Places is a CTNext-run program created to help the state’s communities become centers for entrepreneurship and innovation, magnets for talent and launching points for growth-stage companies. The program will distribute $6.9 million in fiscal year 2018 to selected Innovation Places communities to support implementation of their strategic plans.

“I am incredibly grateful to the dozens of entrepreneurs, education and business leaders, and city staff who developed a powerful vision for Hartford and East Hartford as a hub of innovation,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement. “Our proposal focused on Greater Hartford’s strengths in the insurance, aerospace and medical technology fields, and this is exactly the kind of effort that will change the game for our region and for the state. The entire Hartford-East Hartford Innovation Places team should be proud of their winning proposal, and I look forward to working together, in partnership with CTNext, to make the Greater Hartford region a truly vibrant ecosystem of innovation.”

Tags: CTNext, East Hartford, Hartford, Innovation Place