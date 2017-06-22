Freddie Mac Weekly Mortgage Rates Reprints | Print June 22, 2017 Related articles:MBA: US Mortgage Rates Rise To Highest Levels In Over Two YearsFreddie Mac Weekly Mortgage RatesFreddie Mac Weekly Mortgage RatesFreddie Mac Weekly Mortgage RatesFreddie Mac: Weekly Mortgage RatesFreddie Mac Weekly Mortgage Rates Tags: Freddie Mac, mortgage rates, Weekly Residential Real Estate Top Block MOST POPULAR |MOST RECENTHartford Attorney Sent To Prison For 3 Years For Pump And Dump Scheme Fast Casual Italian Joint Set To Open Late Summer Former Bankruptcy Attorney Admits To Stealing Millions From Clients Glastonbury Construction Employee Pleads Guilty To Kickback Scheme Bridgeport Attorney Charged With Real Estate-Related Wire Fraud Mortgage Applications Up As Rates Remain Low Ridgefield Realtor Arrested, Charged With Larceny Court Rejects MGM Lawsuit As Company Competes With Tribes Associated Products Renews In East Granby Husqvarna Renews Lease On Branford Complex Residential Real Estate Bottom Block