Former Bankruptcy Attorney Admits To Stealing Millions From Clients

A former attorney recently pleaded guilty in Hartford to embezzling millions of dollars from his bankruptcy clients, and as well as to related fraud offenses.

Peter Ressler, 70, of Woodbridge, had a bankruptcy practice based in New Haven and defrauded numerous clients in various ways. In total, Ressler misappropriated at least $3.4 million in client funds and used the money for personal and family living expenses, to cover the expenses of his practice and to fund payments relating to other clients and other bankruptcy estates from which he had previously similarly defrauded.

Ressler pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, two counts of embezzlement from a bankruptcy estate and one count of bankruptcy fraud. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 6, at which time he faces up to 35 years and a fine of up to approximately $6.8 million, if convicted.

Ressler has been released on a $100,000 bond since his arrest on April 25, 2016. He resigned from the Connecticut bar in March 2016.

