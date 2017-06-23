FCB Adds Veteran Corporator To BOD

First County Bank announced that Juanita T. James, president and CEO of Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, has been named to First County Bank’s board of directors. James was officially appointed to the board on June 21.

“Juanita’s community involvement through volunteerism and business leadership are renowned. She brings substantial business expertise to our board. Juanita has served First County Bank as a corporator for the past 10 years,” Rey Giallongo, First County Bank chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “We know she will be an exceptional addition to our board of directors.”

In addition to her appointment to the First County Bank board of directors, James also serves as director of the Asbury Automotive Group; director of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors; director of the Connecticut Council of Philanthropy; trustee of Lesley University; and trustee emerita of Princeton University.

Currently chief marketing and communications officer at Pitney Bowes Inc., she previously held business positions at Time Warner Inc. and Bertelsmann Inc. James has also received many accolades for her community involvement, including one of the “100 Most Influential Blacks in Connecticut” by the NAACP and a Stamford “Citizen of the Year.”

