A Fairfield office building has sold for $937,500.

The 2-and-a-half-story office was recently remodeled. The property at 173 Sherman St. contains 2,556-square-feet of office space.

Brett A. Sherman, senior vice president of Southport-based Angel Commercial LLC, represented the seller, Paradigm Holdings LLC, in the transaction.

