The Geenty Group announced the completion of a lease for 800 square feet in Milford.

Michael Horvath will use the unit at 124 Pepes Farm Road to design and build custom furniture for general office use.

The landlord is D’Amato Investments LLC.

Bill Clark, senior vice president at The Geenty Group, was the sole agent in the transaction.

