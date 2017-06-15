Crown Uniform And Linen Service Renews Milford Lease

Crown Uniform and Linen Service recently renewed its lease in Milford.

The company will occupy the 8,200-square-foot building at 408 Woodmont Road.

Crown Uniform provides a variety of services including work uniforms, corporate apparel, facility services, medical scrubs, linen services and more to over 7,500 businesses throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Crown intends to use the site as a central location to service their customers in Fairfield and New Haven counties.

Crown was represented by Randy Vidal, a principal at Vidal Wettenstein LLC of Westport. John Bergin, senior commercial specialist at Pearce Real Estate, brokered the transaction.

