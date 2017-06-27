LOGIN
Connecticut State Worker Unions To Vote On Concessions

June 27, 2017
Unions for Connecticut state workers have agreed to put proposed concessions to a vote by their rank-and-file members.

The voting is expected to be wrapped up by mid-July.

The concessions are intended to help the state close projected budget deficits.

The tentative agreement is expected to help create “significant, long-term structural reforms to pension and benefit costs” and generate billions of dollars in savings over coming years, according to a statement from Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s office.

If approved by the unions’ bargaining units the agreement would also need legislative approval.

Commercial & Industrial

