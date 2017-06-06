Colonial Properties Announces Sale, Two Lease Transactions

Colonial Properties recently brokered a $232,000 sale and completed two lease transactions.

The University of New Haven has purchased 20 Atwood Place in West Haven. The 4,130-square-foot commercial building set on 0.27 acres will be used for office and warehouse space. The seller was 20 Atwood Place and the Cantone Group.

Two lease transactions totaling $474,000 in value were also completed.

Savin Rock Printing LLC signed a five-year lease with options for its screen printing business. The company will occupy 10,000 square feet of warehouse space at 145 Boston Post Road in West Haven. The landlord is Life is Great LLC.

Doctors Eye Center LLC signed a 10-year lease for 1,200 square feet of retail space in Milford. The company will offer full-service eye examination and retail sales out of the location at 51 Turnpike Square. It will join other tenants in the area such as Pier I, Michael’s, Big Lots and Golden Corral. The landlord is Milford Assoc.

Michael Richetelli, president and designated broker of Colonial Properties Inc. brokered the transactions.

