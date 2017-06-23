Coastal Orthopedics Joins Westport Medical Campus

Coastal Orthopedics has signed a single-floor lease at the 38,000-square-foot Westport Center for Health.

The facility is a class A medical campus at 321-329 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The Westport Center for Health includes the largest collection of medical providers in Westport. The campus is now home to Westport Dermatology & Laser Center, Westport Dental Assoc., Village Pediatrics, Professional Physical Therapy and Women’s Health Connecticut.

TDC transformed the property into a state-of-the-art campus, investing in substantial capital improvements that included: upgrades to the building’s landscaping, parking areas, roofs and exterior facades; an improved signage program and renovated lobbies.

OrthoConnecticut CEO David Greenfield said in a statement the location decision was influenced by the property’s waterfront setting and flexible spaces.

Avison Young’s Sean McDonnell represented TDC in the transaction. Jeff Gage and Tom Pajolek of CBRE represented Coastal Orthopedics.

