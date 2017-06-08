Casino Expansion Bill Passes Final Approval

The Connecticut House of Representatives has approved the expansion of casinos in the state, sending it to the governor’s desk after the Senate approved it last month.

“I commend and thank both chambers of the General Assembly for keeping Connecticut jobs and workers at the center of this debate,” Gov. Dannel Malloy said in a statement. “Our state has a longstanding partnership and compact with the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribal nations who employ thousands of Connecticut residents in their casinos. I have been very clear that I will not sign a bill that puts these jobs at risk, and I look forward to reviewing this proposal.”

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman also issued a statement in support of the bill, saying that the state “has strong partnerships with both the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribal nations. These partnerships have helped grow our economy and bolster tourism and commerce – they’ve also cemented a deep mutual respect. We hope this will continue long into the future. I thank the Senate and House for sending this bill to the governor’s desk.”

The legislation is Senate Bill 957, An Act Concerning the Regulation of Gaming and the Authorization of a Casino Gaming Facility in the State.

Tags: Casino, Mashantucket, Mohegan