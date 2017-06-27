LOGIN
Building Materials Supplier Procures 18K SF For US HQ

June 27, 2017

O,R&L Commercial recently announced two lease completions in Rocky Hill and Berlin.

Building materials supplier FSB leased 18,000 square feet of warehouse distribution and office space in Berlin. The company will use the location at 40 Cold Spring Road for its U.S. headquarters. Frank Hird of O,R&L Commercial represented the tenant. James Neckerman of Commercial Real Estate Group represented the landlord The Cariati Family LP.

Zuvic Carr & Assoc. renewed its lease at 40 Cold Spring Road in Rocky Hill. The company is a full-service environmental and civil engineering firm. Hird represented the tenant, and Tom York, of Goman & York Property Advisors, represented the property owner Solidus Inc.

