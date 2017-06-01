Bristol Woman Convicted On 23 Counts Of Health Care Fraud

A Bristol woman was recently convicted of defrauding the Medicaid program.

Ronnette Brown was convicted on 23 counts of health care fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

According to evidence presented at trial, Brown owned and operated WeMPACT LLC, a social services business with offices in Bristol and Torrington. Brown billed Medicaid for psychotherapy services that were not performed between August 2010 and April 2014. In addition to that scheme, Brown separately conspired with Beverly Coker and another unnamed individual to bill Medicaid for psychotherapy services that were provided by unlicensed individuals, or not at all.

Between October 2010 and November 2011, Coker engaged in a scheme to defraud Medicaid by permitting Brown and another individual to bill Medicaid for psychotherapy services using Coker’s Medicaid provider number. Under the scheme, Coker kept 30 percent of the proceeds, and paid the remaining 70 percent to Brown and the other individual. As part of her plea, Coker admitted to defrauding Medicaid of approximately $214,555 through the scheme.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 18, 2017, at which time Brown faces up to 10 years in prison on each count of health care fraud, and up to five years in prison on the conspiracy count. Coker awaits sentencing. Three other individuals were charged and convicted of health care fraud offenses stemming from this investigation.

