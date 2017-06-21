Bridgeport Finds Developer To Renovate Historic City Institutions

The city of Bridgeport has selected Exact Capital Group LLC as the developer to renovate and restore the Majestic Theater, Poli Palace and Savoy Hotel.

New York City-based Exact Capital proposes to create an iconic development that will revitalize and add mass to the downtown north development corridor that will complement and enhance other developments in the area. Exact Capital will preserve and incorporate into the project the historic Poli Palace and Majestic theaters and the former Savoy Hotel while adding new market-rate and mixed-income affordable housing units, retail to complement residential occupancy, parking, a community facility and a visual and physical connection between the landmark theaters and the waterfront along the Pequannock River. The projected timeframe for the first phase is summer 2018.

The project’s goals entail:

Bringing the Savoy up to modern hotel standards.

Renovating the Majestic Theater to reopen with 2,200 seats for use by local and regional performing arts groups that will be deeded by the city of Bridgeport.

Rehabilitating three first-floor retail spaces for goods and services complementary to the renovated Savoy.

Renovating and restoring the former Poli Palace entrance to original historic condition.

Converting a portion of the Poli Palace Theater to a gym.

Converting part of the Poli Palace to a ballroom or entertainment venue.

Constructing a new residential tower that has apartments that range from studios to three-bedrooms.

Tags: Bridgeport, Majestic Theater, Poli Palace, Revitalization, Savoy