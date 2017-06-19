BHHS Names May’s Top Performers In Glastonbury

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties announced the top sales executives in the Glastonbury office for the month of May.

Top honors went to Michelle Collins as the listing agent of the month for the second consecutive month, to Kellee Smith as selling agent of the month in terms of new sales and to Jamie Bell as selling agent of the month in terms of closings.

The office also recognized the following agents as top producers for the month based on an exemplary level of sales in May: Alexis Trczynski, Beverly Magner, Brenda Hill, Britt and Irv Miglietta/the Miglietta team, Bryan Feery, Carol Wanat, Emily Turker, Stephen and Enza Dandeneau, Felix DuVerger, Fred Martins, Jamie Bell, Jason Beyers, Jenn Jennings, Jim Didato, Kadji Anderson, Karen Ferranti, Kate Loomis, Kathy Urbanetti, Kellee Smith, Kim Sherman, Lisa Hutt, Maria Esposito, Marielle Bilodeau, Marybeth Barrett, Michelle Collins, Nancy Stetson, Peggy Foran, Tracy Molloy, Wendy Anderson, Wendy Lang and Yola Feery.

Tags: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, BHHS, top performers, top sales executives