BHHS Adds Mccoole To Its Darien Team

Realtor Clodagh Mccoole has joined the Darien office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties.

“I am delighted to announce that Clodagh Mccoole has joined our team,” office leader Wendy Lynch said in a statement. “She has a wealth of experience in advertising and is very knowledgeable in building recognition using Pinterest, Instagram and Facebook, to reach the maximum audience. Clodagh’s knowledge of interior design through courses completed in London, [England] and Connecticut will be invaluable in seeing and showing your house in a new light. She will be a tremendous addition to our staff.”

Clodagh has moved from Ireland to London, Connecticut, Hong Kong and back to Connecticut. She worked for two worldwide advertising agencies in London – BSB Dorland and DMB&B – before doing freelance writing for the English Tourist Board. Since moving to the U.S., Clodagh has worked as a docent at The Glass House in New Canaan, which incorporated her interests in architecture, art and landscape design.

