Avangrid To Move Headquarters To Orange

Avangrid Inc., an energy services and delivery company, recently announced it is consolidating administrative and executive functions at a facility it owns in Orange.

The facility will serve as Avangrid’s executive seat and official corporate headquarters, effective immediately. Company officials made the announcement as Avangrid steps up integration activities and works toward its goal of achieving best-in-class in its industry recognition by 2020.

Avangrid, with more than $31 billion in assets and operations in 27 U.S. states, was formed in December 2015 with the merger of Iberdrola USA and UIL Holdings Corp. Through Avangrid Networks, it owns eight regulated utilities, serving 3.2 million customers in New York and New England.

Through Avangrid Renewables it operates more than 6 gigawatts of owned and controlled renewable generation capacity, primarily through wind and solar, in 22 states.

