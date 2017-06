Associated Products Inc. recently renewed its 2,200-square-foot lease of office and industrial space in East Granby.

The moving supply company has been located in the 48,800-square-foot, multitenant building at 29 Kripes Road since 2003.

Sentry Commercial represented the tenant as well as the landlord, Airport Business Center III LP, in this transaction.

Tags: Associated Products Inc., Granby, Warehouse Lease