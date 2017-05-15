Woman Sentenced To Prison For Stealing Over $700K

A New York woman was recently sentenced to two years in federal prison for stealing more than $700,000 from her Stamford employer.

According to court documents and statements, Rosemarie Collazo, of Yonkers, New York, was employed by Abbey National Treasury Service PLC. As part of her job, Collazo arranged payments to vendors and others.

Collazo prepared approximately 150 fraudulent duplicate invoice packages between 2010 and 2016, and submitted an equivalent number of checks for authorizing signatures for payments that she knew had already been processed and paid. She then deposited the checks into her personal bank account.

Additionally, on at least three other occasions, Collazo misappropriated a vendor refund check that had been sent the company, and endorsed the check for deposit into her personal bank account.

In total, Collazo stole $772,242 during the course of this scheme, and was ordered to pay full restitution as a result.

Collazo pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on Jan. 20, 2017.

Tags: Abbey National Treasury Service PLC, embezzlement, wire fraud