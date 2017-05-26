Westbrook Outlets To Undergo Rebranding

Commercial real estate services firm Levin Management Corp. (LMC) announced it will be the exclusive managing agent for Westbrook Outlets, an open-air outlet mall in Westbrook.

Under new ownership and recently renamed, the 290,000-square-foot property will be undergoing a rebranding which will incorporates LMC’s consumer engagement marketing services.

Located at 314 Flat Rock Place at Exit 65 of I-95, Westbrook Outlets contains dozens of brand-name, family-oriented outlet stores spanning a range of categories, including accessories and jewelry; men, women and children’s apparel; footwear; housewares and home furnishings; and specialty retail. The open-air mall also includes a hair salon and a 12-screen Marquee Cinemas.

“This property houses a great tenant mix, and we look forward to helping our client reintroduce it to the marketplace,” Melissa Sievwright, LMC’s vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

