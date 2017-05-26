LOGIN
Westbrook Outlets To Undergo Rebranding

May 26, 2017
Westbrook Outlets

Commercial real estate services firm Levin Management Corp. (LMC) announced it will be the exclusive managing agent for Westbrook Outlets, an open-air outlet mall in Westbrook.

Under new ownership and recently renamed, the 290,000-square-foot property will be undergoing a rebranding which will incorporates LMC’s consumer engagement marketing services.

Located at 314 Flat Rock Place at Exit 65 of I-95, Westbrook Outlets contains dozens of brand-name, family-oriented outlet stores spanning a range of categories, including accessories and jewelry; men, women and children’s apparel; footwear; housewares and home furnishings; and specialty retail. The open-air mall also includes a hair salon and a 12-screen Marquee Cinemas.

“This property houses a great tenant mix, and we look forward to helping our client reintroduce it to the marketplace,” Melissa Sievwright, LMC’s vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

Commercial & Industrial

Westbrook Outlets To Undergo Rebranding

