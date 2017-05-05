Webster’s EVC To Retire After 40-Year Career In Banking

Webster Financial Corp., parent of Webster Bank, announced that Executive Vice Chairman Joseph J. Savage will retire June 30, following a distinguished 40-year career in banking, culminating in 15 years at Webster.

Savage initially joined Webster in April 2002 as executive vice president of commercial banking. He was promoted to president in 2014 and to the board of directors of Webster Bank. He was later appointed executive vice chairman in October 2015. He has overseen private banking and human resources, and has developed and guided the bank’s programs for leadership development and employee engagement in recent years.

“Joe has been a cornerstone of Webster Bank’s growth and progress, having made significant contributions on many fronts during his distinguished career, at first in commercial banking and then ever more broadly across Webster. Joe is a steward and champion of our values, known as the ‘Webster Way,’ and our differentiated culture, and has continually brought them to life for customers and the bankers he leads,” James C. Smith, chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “Joe’s ceaseless focus on relationship value and his dedication to mentoring future leaders will help keep us ‘strong at the core,’ as Joe would say, for years to come.”

Savage guided Webster’s entries into Fairfield County in 2002, the Boston market in 2009 and the metro New York City area in 2013.

Prior to joining Webster, Savage was executive vice president of the communications and energy banking group for CoBank in Denver from 1996 to 2002. Earlier in his career, he worked at the Bank of New York.

