A former dentist office in Branford recently sold for $170,000.

The 1,640-square-foot building at 80 East Main St. will now be used as a tutoring service. Joel Galvin, commercial associate for Pearce Real Estate, represented the owner, Gary Dubin and Marci Paluzzi of Wm Raveis Real Estate, and represented the buyer, Total Learning Group LLC.

