Tribal Casino Bill Passes, But Challenges Remain

The state Senate passed a bill early Wednesday allowing a new satellite casino to be built by two Native American tribes in East Windsor, but it’s doubtful it will clear the House of Representatives.

House Majority Leader Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, confirmed Wednesday that the bill that passed the Senate on a 24-12 vote cannot pass the House in its current form.

Some lawmakers want to create a competitive process for a potentially lucrative state casino license that would allow other entities to develop a casino. Others oppose expanded gambling in general. And there are legislators who want some assurances that off-track betting facilities in their districts will be protected with the prospect of increased competition.

The tribes want to build the facility to compete with the $950 million casino being built by MGM Resorts International in nearby Springfield, Massachusetts, saying the satellite venue will help to save thousands of jobs at their existing casinos.

MGM is suing Connecticut over the current process, claiming it’s unfair to outside casino developers to grant exclusive casino rights to the two tribes.

The Kent-based Schaghticoke Tribal Nation, which wants to open its own casino, on Wednesday announced it “will have no alternative” but to sue the state if the legislation allowing the two federally recognized tribes to open the $200 million to $300 million East Windsor facility prevails.

Tags: Bill, Casino, Native American tribes