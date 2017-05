Ferencz & Co. recently leased 800 square feet of industrial space in Milford.

The tenant will use the unit in the multitenant facility at 181 Research Drive for storage of the company’s contractor equipment and for general office use. The landlord is D’Amato Investments LLC. Bill Clark, senior vice president at The Geenty Group, was the sole agent in this transaction.

Tags: D' Amato Investments, Ferencz & Co., The Geenty Group