Tanger Sells Westbrook Outlet Center For $40M

Tanger recently closed on the sale of its Westbrook center to a private real estate developer and operator for $40 million.

The 290,000-square-foot Westbrook center was 90 percent occupied as of March 31, and was reportedly the least productive asset in Tanger’s portfolio. The center generated average tenant sales 44 percent below the company’s consolidated portfolio per square foot average for the trailing 12 months before the period ended on March 31.

Tanger said it expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on the sale of the Westbrook outlet center during the second quarter of 2017.

Tags: Outlets, Tanger, Westbrook