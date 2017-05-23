LOGIN
LOGOUT
  |   ACCOUNT

Tanger Sells Westbrook Outlet Center For $40M

May 23, 2017

Tanger recently closed on the sale of its Westbrook center to a private real estate developer and operator for $40 million.

The 290,000-square-foot Westbrook center was 90 percent occupied as of March 31, and was reportedly the least productive asset in Tanger’s portfolio. The center generated average tenant sales 44 percent below the company’s consolidated portfolio per square foot average for the trailing 12 months before the period ended on March 31.

Tanger said it expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on the sale of the Westbrook outlet center during the second quarter of 2017.

Related Posts


Tags: , ,


Commercial & Industrial

Tanger Sells Westbrook Outlet Center For $40M

by The Commercial Record time to read: <1 min
CR Daily Bill Filed To Assist Homeowners With Crumbling Con…
CR Daily Inspector General Finds Flaws In CFPB Data Protect…
0