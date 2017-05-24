Stronger Protections For Pregnant Women Clear House

Legislation that advocates say will strengthen workplace protections for pregnant women in Connecticut has cleared the House of Representatives.

House members approved the bill Tuesday on a bipartisan 120-30 vote. It now moves to the Senate for further action.

Under the bill, employers would be required to make reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers, such as allowing them to sit while working or take more frequent breaks. The bill also prohibits employers from limiting or segregating a pregnant employee in a way that would deny her employment opportunities.

Democratic Rep. Liz Linehan of Cheshire says pregnancy “continues to be a barrier to women’s advancement,” including lost wages and missed job opportunities.

Republican Rep. Tom O’Dea, of New Canaan, says the bill’s intent is laudable, but predicted it will lead to lawsuits.

Tags: House of Representatives, pregnancy protection, pregnant women