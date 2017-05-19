State’s Homelessness Decreases For 4th Consecutive Year, Dropping To Its Lowest Level

Homelessness in Connecticut has decreased for a fourth consecutive year and is at its lowest level to date, according to results from the annual census of homelessness, conducted by the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness. Among the statistics found in the census, the nonprofit organization’s report found that the overall homeless population has decreased 13 percent during the last year, and 24 percent since 2007.

A total of 415 people were unsheltered – a 38 percent decrease from last year.

Few veterans were counted as homeless – only 34 veterans were identified in emergency shelters (a decrease of 24 percent over the last year) and only 14 veterans were unsheltered (a 67 percent decrease). Connecticut continues to house veterans who become homeless within about 90 days.

“We set high goals to end homelessness, and this census released today showing record lows in Connecticut confirms that our state is moving in the right direction and our housing efforts are working,” Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said in a statement. “Ensuring and delivering the availability of housing for everyone is critical to building stronger, safer communities where families thrive and businesses grow. Over the last several years, our state has built solid partnerships with local, state and federal organizations to strengthen our housing needs in order to ensure that when someone becomes homeless, it is brief and nonrecurring. I want to thank everyone who has been involved in these efforts – their work is truly having a positive impact on peoples’ lives.”

Tags: Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, Homeless, state programs