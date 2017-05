Pier Way Partners LLC has leased 2,699 square feet of retail space at the Fairfield Shopping Center for the first Connecticut location of fitness franchise F45.

Founded in Australia in 2014, F45 Training has more than 750 franchises in 26 countries and is now focused on its stateside expansion.

Jon Angel, president of Southport-based Angel Commercial LLC, represented the tenant and the landlord in the transaction.

