Solar Industry Growing Fast In Connecticut

As Connecticut state legislators debate extending a program that has helped make the state’s solar industry more robust, an executive at Greenskies Renewable Energy called attention to a report stating solar jobs across the nation are growing at a rate 17 times faster than the U.S. economy.

“More than 260,000 Americans now work in the solar industry, an increase of 24 percent from last year, according to an International Renewable Energy Agency report,” James Desantos, Greenskies’ vice president of business development and government relations, said in a statement.

There were 2,174 workers working at 159 solar companies (including developers, installers and equipment manufacturers) in Connecticut in 2016, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). The number of solar jobs in the state increased by 11.4 percent from 1,951 in 2015.

By comparison, Connecticut as a whole lost about 200 jobs in 2016, according to statistics released by the state Department of Labor in March.

While solar jobs have soared, according to the SEIA, the price of solar energy produced in Connecticut has declined by 64 percent over the past five years, according to Desantos.

With 326.8 megawatts of solar energy installed, Connecticut ranks 17th in the nation and second in New England.

State legislators are currently debating legislation that would extend Connecticut’s Zero Emission Renewable Energy Credits program for an additional year in order to allow for a suitable successor program to be established and implemented.

