S/L/A/M Leads Chapel Haven Renovation And Expansion

S/L/A/M Collaborative and S/L/A/M Construction Services have been selected to respectively design and construct a major multi-phased, multiyear expansion and renovation of Chapel Haven’s campus located in New Haven.

Chapel Haven is an award-winning, nationally accredited residential school and independent living facility offering a wide variety of programs for adults with cognitive and social disabilities.

Originally housed primarily in 11 buildings on approximately 2 acres, the campus encompasses a constellation of buildings that have been acquired over the course of the last two years. Chapel Haven has purchased additional property to expand the campus to accommodate the organization’s growing programs.

Working in partnership with Chapel Haven’s leadership and staff, S/L/A/M developed a plan to accommodate the growth of its programs and address the lack of campus cohesion. The new facilities will be designed to foster a greater sense of community within the fabric of the Westville neighborhood of New Haven.

The engagement of S/L/A/M to work with Chapel Haven on the fast-track design and construction process is the next step in a $41.75 million capital campaign to create an aging services facility, transform the campus, create new teaching and housing spaces, expand employment and grow Chapel Haven’s endowment.

The first phase of the project consists of three buildings, including a 32,500-square-foot building which will house the Residential Education at Chapel Haven (REACH) and REACH Bridge programs, providing housing and educational services for adults 18 years of age and older with mild developmental disabilities and autism.

The first phase of construction also includes a new addition to the existing Hub Building which will serve as a Welcome Center. The program is intended to provide a new front door to Chapel Haven’s campus.

The final 36,500-square-foot building in phase one will house both the Schleifer Adult Independent Living (SAIL) and Aging Services programs and will primarily provide housing and supervision for adults who benefit from a continuation of services from the Chapel Haven community.

