Simsbury Bank Partners With UConn In Family Business Initiative

Simsbury Bank announced a $50,000 grant and three-year partnership to support the University of Connecticut’s School of Business Family Business Program, an initiative dedicated to providing research, professional advice, education and peer networks for family-owned and entrepreneurial business entities.

Launched in 1995, the Family Business Program is designed to provide family businesses and entrepreneurs with strategies and policies to help perpetuate their operations through effective organizational structures and sustainable generational transition planning.

Simsbury Bank’s affiliation will allow the bank to share proprietary UConn research concerning family and entrepreneurial businesses at two events annually during the three-year relationship. It also intends to provide for additional opportunities to share topics and presentations focused on family business and entrepreneurial topics for the bank’s customers, prospects, and family business advisors.

