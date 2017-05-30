LOGIN
Simsbury Bank Employee Receives First-In-Class Recognition

May 30, 2017
Susan LeBel, assistant branch manager of Simsbury Bank’s West Hartford branch, received two certificates for placing first in class in the Center for Financial Training’s Central Connecticut region 96th graduation ceremony.

LeBel was awarded first in class certificates for business math and selling fundamentals.

“We are thrilled for Susan. She has very high standards for herself and is dedicated to performing well in whatever she sets her mind to, from her work as assistant branch manager or on continuing her education. I congratulate her on behalf of all Simsbury Bank employees,” Ken Sklodosky Sr., market manager of Simsbury Bank’s West Hartford office, said in a statement.

LeBel has been with Simsbury Bank since 2010, when she joined as a summer teller.

