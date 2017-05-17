SI Financial Foundation Awards $32K In Grants

SI Financial Foundation Inc. recently awarded $32,100 in grants to 13 Connecticut nonprofit organizations including Day Kimball Hospital, Windham Center PTO, Madonna Place and Habitat for Humanity of Southeastern Connecticut. The foundation was established in 2005 by SI Financial Group Inc., parent company of Savings Institute Bank & Trust.

“We’re proud to be able to assist local organizations realize their missions,” Rheo Brouillard, CEO and president of Savings Institute Bank & Trust, said in a statement. “The grants awarded not only serve essential needs in our communities, but also help fund projects and initiatives that can improve the quality of life for all of us.”

The grants support the programs and projects of each organization, including creating outdoor learning spaces, providing housing support and giving heating assistance to those in need.

Tags: Connecticut nonprofits, grants, SI Financial Foundation